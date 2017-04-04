This week provides a wealth of opportunities to explore our views of ourselves and our cities; from looking at the way in which technology has changed how we physically see ourselves, to how it has changed how we interact with our urban surroundings.

From Selfie to Self-Expression | until 30 May

Having opened last week, this exhibition is already creating a stir; exploring self-expression through classical art through to modern day 'selfies'. This exploration over 5 large gallery spaces of what is often seen as a vain, inane pursuit, becomes a springboard for discussion of the wider culture.

Beyond buildings: What is the role of architecture in the sharing economy? | 10 April

This evening talk will confront the future of the economy and perceptions of the built environment in a world of changing, enveloping technology. From Uber to AirBnb, the ways in which we can now control and experience the urban environment is radically different from the past. Speakers including vPPR's Director, Catherine Pease, will question how we can approach and react to future engagement.

The London Coffee Festival | 6 April

Designers and coffee go hand in hand; late nights and early mornings in the studio so often depend on caffeine-fuelled creativity, and this week's festival is no exception. The London Coffee Festival is now in its sixth year, and brings a light-hearted approach to accompanying art exhibitions and workshop, set alongside showcases of the speciality coffee scene.

Lea River Park - a London exemplar for landscape-led development? | 7 April

The Lea River Park, set to transform 3 miles of brownfield site, will stretch from the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to the Thames at Blackwall. This use of a former industrial backland is not only a necessary transformation, but addresses the political boundaries and legacy of such infrastructure. This talk will explore key landscape-led development, using this project as a starting point, and moving onto future projects for London.

State of the Nation: Conversations with Museum of Homelessness | 8 April

This talk at the Tate focuses on the rise of homelessness, and looks at the ways in which creative solutions could help. A panel of artists, activists, writers, and charity workers will discuss lessons learnt, and future possibilities for our cities and citizens.

