Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017

Archinect's Get Lectured is back in session for Winter and Spring 2017. Get Lectured is an ongoing series where we feature a school's lecture series—and their snazzy posters—for the current term. Check back frequently to keep track of any upcoming lectures you don't want to miss. Mark those calendars!

Offering 50 courses to an average of 300 students per semester, the East Los Angeles College has the only separate Department of Architecture in the Los Angeles Community College District. Don't miss their Spring '17 lecture series, which kicks off later this month.

Apr 21

Rene Peralta / Generica

Apr 28

Irma Ramirez / Professor, Cal Poly Pomona

May 12

Heather Flood / F-LAB

Learn more about ELAC Architecture here.

