It's been almost a year since schmidt hammer lassen and Architectus' team won the competition to redevelop the State Library Victoria in Melbourne, Australia's oldest and busiest public institution...‘Our concept provides a strong 'design line' that will act as a framework to guide present and future works,’ Morgen Schmidt says. — Bustler
Courtesy of schmidt hammer lassen.
Read more about the project on Bustler.
No Comments
Block this user
Are you sure you want to block this user and hide all related comments throughout the site?