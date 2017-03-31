Critic Curt Gambetta brings forward an age old uncomfortable question on corporate public spaces whose main purpose is often curtailed by exemplary architecture that is hard to reject.

His piece titled, "No free gifts," carefully borrowed from the anthropologist Mary Douglas, asks the question of, what would be the return of such corporate gifts. In his article, Mr. Gambetta alludes to large tax breaks and other conservative agendas of corporate cultures. After all, “nothing in life is truly free.”

"Much as ‘radical transparency’ is demanded from senior management at Bridgewater, the openness of Grace Farms to its community feels forced, its agenda delegated from above. When I visited this winter, the library contained an assortment of suggested reading, a series of social justice greatest hits for anxious Northeast liberals to get up to speed on: Bell Hooks, postcolonialism and so on. Next to a series of flyers about the foundation’s involvement with advocacy against sexual slavery and other social justice causes, a series of tablet computers invited browsing. The screen backgrounds seemed fitting: four executives in suits, sitting in front of a wall of glass, in front of which hovered a series of browsing options dedicated to the theme of ‘justice’. It is a classic image of liberal justice: something debated on behalf of those who require it, its protagonists nowhere to be found." - interwoven