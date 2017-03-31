Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017

See what lecture events the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Department of Architecture has in store for Spring '17. Listed below is a selection of upcoming events.

Except as noted, lectures are at 6:00 p.m. in Room 7-429: 77 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA

Apr 3

Pascale Menoret

“Graveyard of the Clerics: Islamic Activism in Saudi Suburbia”

Apr 5

Gregg Mitman

“Parasites of Capital:Tales of Ecology, Disease and Landscape in a Neoliberal Age”

Apr 6

MIT Architecture Open House Lecture

Apr 10

Azra Aksamija, John Ochsendorf, Mark Jarzombek

“Dinner with the In-Laws: Agency”, part of the Dinner with the In-Laws Series

Apr 14

Lamia Joreige, Keith Krumwiede, Michael Webb

“Agendas: Politics of the Image”

Apr 20

Boris Groys

“Agendas: Politics of Production”

Apr 21-22

“Being Material” symposium

at MIT Samberg Conference Center, Building E52

Apr 24

Power Lunch: Women in Planning

Apr 24

Adam Shatz

“No Direction Home: The Life and Legacy of Frantz Fanon”

Apr 24

Pedro Reyes

“Art as Conflict Resolution”

Apr 27

Tatiana Bilbao

“An Essential Nature (or Landscape): The Otherness”

Apr 28

Vivian Sobchack

“From Screen-Scape to Screen-Sphere: A Meditation in Medias Res”

May 1

Burak Erdim

“The Mosque and the Arcade: Academy and Nationhood in the Cold War Middle East”

May 5

Stanford Anderson and History, Theory and Criticism of Architecture and Art Symposium

Agendas: Politics of Production lectures

For more event info, visit architecture.mit.edu/lectures.

Also check out the Spring '17 City Design & Development Group lecture events from MIT's Departments of Architecture and Urban Studies and Planning.

