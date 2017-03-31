Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017
See what lecture events the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Department of Architecture has in store for Spring '17. Listed below is a selection of upcoming events.
Except as noted, lectures are at 6:00 p.m. in Room 7-429: 77 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA
Apr 3
Pascale Menoret
“Graveyard of the Clerics: Islamic Activism in Saudi Suburbia”
Apr 5
Gregg Mitman
“Parasites of Capital:Tales of Ecology, Disease and Landscape in a Neoliberal Age”
Apr 6
MIT Architecture Open House Lecture
Apr 10
Azra Aksamija, John Ochsendorf, Mark Jarzombek
“Dinner with the In-Laws: Agency”, part of the Dinner with the In-Laws Series
Apr 14
Lamia Joreige, Keith Krumwiede, Michael Webb
“Agendas: Politics of the Image”
Apr 20
Boris Groys
“Agendas: Politics of Production”
Apr 21-22
“Being Material” symposium
at MIT Samberg Conference Center, Building E52
Apr 24
Power Lunch: Women in Planning
Apr 24
Adam Shatz
“No Direction Home: The Life and Legacy of Frantz Fanon”
Apr 24
Pedro Reyes
“Art as Conflict Resolution”
Apr 27
Tatiana Bilbao
“An Essential Nature (or Landscape): The Otherness”
Apr 28
Vivian Sobchack
“From Screen-Scape to Screen-Sphere: A Meditation in Medias Res”
May 1
Burak Erdim
“The Mosque and the Arcade: Academy and Nationhood in the Cold War Middle East”
May 5
Stanford Anderson and History, Theory and Criticism of Architecture and Art Symposium
Agendas: Politics of Production lectures
For more event info, visit architecture.mit.edu/lectures.
