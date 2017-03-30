How do you transform a classical museum without dramatically altering the existing architecture? Frank Gehry and the hardworking crew at Gehry Partners have chosen to remove a few walls and increase the amount of natural and artificial lighting, creating a stronger visual connection between previously closed-off reception halls and the gallery spaces, as these before and after photos demonstrate:
The $196 million "Core Project" should be completed by about 2020, and will add 67,000 square feet of new public space to the museum.
