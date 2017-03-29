The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat officially declared the Ping An Finance Center in Shenzhen as the world's fourth tallest building — knocking One World Trade Center down to Number 5 in the CTBUH's ten tallest buildings in the world. Rising above Futian District at 599 meters, the Ping An tower is Shenzhen's tallest building and China's second tallest.

As of March 2017, the CTBUH's top three tallest buildings are the Burj Khalifa, the Shanghai Tower (which recently dethroned Chicago's Willis Tower for world's second tallest building), and the Makkah Royal Clock Tower.



Image © CTBUH. (click to enlarge)

Developed by Ping An Finance Center Construction & Development, Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates designed the tower like a “taut steel cable” with a public atrium at the base and floors of office space for the Ping An group and other tenants. Its streamlined shape reduces baseline wind loads by 35 percent and comprises eight composite megacolumns. Most notably, the Ping An tower boasts the largest stainless steel facade in the world to date, using 1,700 tons of corrosion-resistant 316L stainless steel.