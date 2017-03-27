Snøhetta has designed a “boat tunnel” that would allow ships to run beneath a mountain in Norway. With a whopping $272 million price tag, the mile-long tunnel would enable ships to safely avert the dangerous waters off the Stad Peninsula.

150 feet tall and 118 feet wide, the tunnel would be designed to accommodate massive cargo ships. Snøhetta propose a terraced stone entrance. “In such a delicate landscape, the tunnel has to be more than just an intervention in nature. We put a lot of effort in making it aesthetically appealing,” states project manager Terje Andreassen. A bridge would allow tourists to watch the ships pass by.

Apparently, it’s not actually a new idea. Back in 1874, a similar—mechanically speaking—idea was proposed. Over the last seventy years, the turbulent waters in the area have resulted in the death of 33 people.

Currently, a feasibility study is underway, with construction slated for 2019.

H/T Global Construction Review