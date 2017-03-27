After 9/11, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development gave $3 billion in grants to the Lower Manhattan Development Corp. to redevelop lower Manhattan. A portion of what remains is the $100 million that was to go towards the Performing Arts Center, but those involved in the project worry that disputes between LMDC and the Port Authority, who controls the land on which the Center will be built, are giving the impression that the work to revitalize the area is complete. — 6sqft
After nearly 13 years of delays, the Performing Arts Center at the World Trade Center (PACWTC) is facing yet another setback due to unresolved issues between the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation and the Port Authority, which could ultimately cost the $243 million project, more than $100 million in federal funding.
