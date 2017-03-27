Development manager General Projects, along with architects BuckleyGrayYeoman, have been commissioned to re-establish the building as a Grade A HQ office and retail building, thoughtfully designed around the evolving needs of today’s creative sector businesses, whilst celebrating and reconstituting the building’s original splendour as a masterpiece of modern British architecture.

One Poultry, completed almost two decades ago in 1998, is both an iconic and striking building, located above Bank underground station in the heart of the City, with neighbours including the Royal Exchange and the Bank of England. Recently awarded Grade II* listing, One Poultry, with its characteristic, colourful material usage and prominent positioning, is truly a landmark building. Recent exhibitions, books, and talks have focused on the history of this project; of the start of the site, and the turbulent unbuilt plans of the previous Mies van der Rohe design.

BuckleyGrayYeoman's scheme, which will deliver 110,000sqft of inspirational Grade A offices, will maintain the solid, inspirational, postmodernist style with commissioned artwork, generous facilities, and ‘gallery-style volumes’ including ceilings soaring to almost four metres.

The surrounding area is soon to reflect the City’s ‘vibrant future’ too, with a new hotel from the Soho House Group and the Foster + Partners design for the new European headquarters for Bloomberg. All this change, including the refurbishment of One Poultry, is set to finish this year, giving a huge boost to the local area. The BuckleyGrayYeoman project will also accommodate 25,000sqft of new retail and leisure space, while the famous restaurant, Coq D’Argent, will remain on the top floor of the building, offering its renowned views from its rooftop garden.