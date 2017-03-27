Planning for another week in New York City? If you're curious about where design-inclined folks are gathering around town, Archinect and Bustler have compiled a snappy list of local architecture and design events that are worth checking out. Check back regularly so you don't miss out.

This week's picks include an all-woman panel for IIDA NY's Residential Forum, a recreation of John Hejduk's Jan Palach Memorial, a Current Works lecture by Kengo Kuma, and the Buell Dissertation Colloquium.

IIDA NY Residential Forum - Designing the Glass Ceiling: Shattering the Status Quo | March 28, recommended by Justine Testado

Photo via IIDA NY Facebook.

The IIDA New York chapter's all-woman designer panel will discuss cultural diversity and the issues that designers of color continue to face. Panelists will also talk about overlooked female designers of the past and the influential roles of race, culture, and gender in the industry today.

John Hejduk Works/Jan Palach Memorial | Opening on March 29, recommended by Nicholas Korody



Photo © Hélène Binet.

The Jan Palach Memorial is a powerful monument designed by the famed architect John Hejduk in remembrance of the Czech activist who self-immolated in protest of the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia, helping to spark national resistance against its communist government. Comprising two structures, the monument will be recreated and placed in front of the Cooper Union. The installation coincides with an exhibition of photographs of Hedjuk's work by the incomparable Hélène Binet.

Current Work: Kengo Kuma | March 31, recommended by Justine Testado

Kengo Kuma in 2014. Photo: Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture, and Design/Flickr.

Spend Friday night at the Cooper Union with Kengo Kuma, who will present the projects he and his practice are currently working on (like the 2020 Tokyo Olympic stadium) and have a discussion with moderator Kenneth Frampton. If you've been meaning to see the architect in person, this is your chance!

Buell Dissertation Colloquium | March 31-April 1, recommended by Alexander Walter

Theory aficionados, here's one not to be missed: the Temple Hoyne Buell Center for the Study of American Architecture's biennial Dissertation Colloquium (now in its 35th year) presents new work by select doctoral students from a variety of U.S.-based, and one Norwegian, institutions of higher learning.

