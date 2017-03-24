Judge Lorna G. Schofield agreed with the group’s claim that the Army Corps of Engineers had not conducted a sufficient environmental review on how the 2.4-acre park would affect fish and wildlife. She ordered that work stop at the site and called for a review of alternatives for building along Hudson River Park, a maritime sanctuary. — 6sqft
It's been nearly two years since the City Club of New York first slapped Pier 55, Barry Diller's $200 million offshore park, with a lawsuit. And despite construction starting over the summer, a judge has once again ordered work to stop at the site.
