See what lecture events are coming up in the 2017 Los Angeles Metropolitan Program in Architecture and Urban Design, an off-campus multidisciplinary program of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. This year's poster design was inspired by the lecture series' “dissimulation” theme.

Apr 4

Herwig Baumgartner + Scott Uriu / B+U Architects

Apr 8

Paul Lewis / Lewis.Tsurumaki.Lewis Architects

lecture, exhibition, book signing of Manual of Section

Apr 13

Elastic Architecture Definitions Series: “Resilience”

Beatriz Colomina, Mark Linder, Laura McGuire, Carrie Norman, William O'Brien Jr, Stephen Phillips, Rafi Segal, Daniel Fernandez + Alon Schwabe

Apr 20

Heather Roberge / Murmur

May 4

Jai Kumaran & Clayton Taylor / West of West

June 3

Annie Chu, Joe Day, Priscilla Fraser, Tom Gunning, Jimenez Lai, Julia Koerner, Stephen Phillips

presentation, panel discussion, book launch: Elastic Architecture

For times, locations, and further event info, click here. Or visit calpolylametro.com/2017.

