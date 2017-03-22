It's already that time of year when the American Institute of Steel Construction reveals the latest winning projects of their Innovative Design in Engineering and Architecture with Structural Steel awards...Out of nearly 100 submissions from firms across the country, 13 winners received National and Merit Awards. The judging panel evaluated each submission's use of structural steel through multiple architectural and structural engineering elements. — Bustler
Some of this year's winning projects are:
Presidential Award of Excellence in Engineering: Four World Trade Center, New York.
Submitted by: Leslie E. Robertson Associates, New York
Photo credit: Fadi Asmar.
National Award: Samsung Americas Headquarters (Device Solutions), San Jose, Calif.
Submitted by: Arup, Los Angeles
Photo credit: Tim Griffith
National Award: National Museum of African American History and Culture, Washington, D.C.
Submitted by: Clark/Smoot/Russell A Joint Venture, Bethesda, Md.
Photo credit: Smithsonian Institution - Michael Barnes.
Merit Award: Fulton Center, New York.
Submitted by: Arup, New York
Photo credit: James Ewing Photography.
Merit Award: Nippert Stadium West Pavilion, Cincinnati, Ohio.
Submitted by: THP Limited, Inc., Cincinnati, Ohio
Photo credit: Bittermann Photography.
Check out the rest of the winners on Bustler.
No Comments
Block this user
Are you sure you want to block this user and hide all related comments throughout the site?