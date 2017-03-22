The worst flooding in two decades has struck Peru, causing a death toll of 72 people since the beginning of the year. The floods are caused by a series of “highly unusual rains” produced by the warming of surface waters along the country’s northern coasts. The waters have inundated hospitals and left villages in isolation, and are expected to continue to ravage the country for another two weeks.

The toll on the built environment has been severe. 115,000 homes have already been damaged. More than 100 bridges have been destroyed. The flooding has caused the drainage systems in cities along the coast to fail, creating pools of water that host dengue-carrying mosquitoes. In response, the Peruvian government has started to fumigate. Meanwhile, Lima hasn’t had water service since the beginning of the week.

The disaster has also caused a spike in prices—up to 5 per cent. Meanwhile, 22 inmates at a juvenile detention center have escaped. In the city of Trujillo, a cemetery flooded, exhuming bones.

For more on the unfolding disaster, head here.