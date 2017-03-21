Hugh Hardy, the architect best-known for his renovation of many of New York’s most famous theatrical landmarks, passed away on Thursday at the age of 84 from a cerebral hemorrhage. He is survived by his wife, Tiziana Hardy.

Born on July 26, 1932 in Majorca, Spain to American parents, Hardy was raised primarily in New York. He attended Princeton where he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1954 and a master of fine arts degree in 1956. Hardy served as a drafting instructor in the Army Corps of Engineers before working with Jo Mielziner, a theatrical and set designer.

Among Hardy’s many restoration and renovation projects are the New Victory Theater, the Majestic Theater, the Central Synagogue, the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center and the Windows of the World at the top of the World Trade Center. Other notable projects include the Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis, as well as the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), the Claire Tow Theater and 420 West 42nd Street, all in New York.

Hardy headed three architectural practices in his life: Hugh Hardy and Associates (1962), Hardy Holzman Pfeiffer Associates (1967), and H3 Hardy Collaboration Architects (2004).