Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017

Archinect's Get Lectured is back in session for Spring 2017. Get Lectured is an ongoing series where we feature a school's lecture series—and their snazzy posters—for the current term.

Check out the Spring '17 lecture series at the Rhode Island School of Design, Department of Architecture.

Feb 23, 6:30 PM

Brett Schneider / Guy Nordenson and Associates & RISD Architecture

Feb 27, 6:30 PM

​Jeanette Kuo / Karamuk*Kuo

Mar 2, 6:30 PM at RISD Auditorium

Petra Blaisse / Inside Outside, Hosted with INTAR, Textiles, RISD Museum

Mar 13, 6:30 PM

Allan Wexler / Allan Wexler Studio, Hosted with ID

Mar 16, 6:30 PM

Jarrett Walker / Jarrett Walker + Associates

April 3, 6:30 PM

Kunle Adeyemi / NLÉ

April 24, 6:30 PM

Nader & Katie Faulkner / NADAAA

May 11, 6:30 PM

Shumi Bose / Central Saint Martins & Architectural Association

For locations, here's a PDF of the poster. Visit architecture.risd.edu for more info.

