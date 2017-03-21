Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017
Archinect's Get Lectured is back in session for Spring 2017. Get Lectured is an ongoing series where we feature a school's lecture series—and their snazzy posters—for the current term. Check back frequently to keep track of any upcoming lectures you don't want to miss. Mark those calendars!
Want to share your school's lecture series? Send us your school's lecture series poster and details to connect@archinect.com.
Check out the Spring '17 lecture series at the Rhode Island School of Design, Department of Architecture.
Feb 23, 6:30 PM
Brett Schneider / Guy Nordenson and Associates & RISD Architecture
Feb 27, 6:30 PM
Jeanette Kuo / Karamuk*Kuo
Mar 2, 6:30 PM at RISD Auditorium
Petra Blaisse / Inside Outside, Hosted with INTAR, Textiles, RISD Museum
Mar 13, 6:30 PM
Allan Wexler / Allan Wexler Studio, Hosted with ID
Mar 16, 6:30 PM
Jarrett Walker / Jarrett Walker + Associates
April 3, 6:30 PM
Kunle Adeyemi / NLÉ
April 24, 6:30 PM
Nader & Katie Faulkner / NADAAA
May 11, 6:30 PM
Shumi Bose / Central Saint Martins & Architectural Association
For locations, here's a PDF of the poster. Visit architecture.risd.edu for more info.
