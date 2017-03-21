Combining all the tension of a passive-aggressive relationship with the clarity of survey-derived data, a new study released by the AIA and NCARB reveals that while both employees and supervisors think attaining licensure is important, employees don't think supervisors think it's important. Dubbed the "perception gap," this disparity is quite sharp: as the NCARB blog notes,

While the results revealed that almost all supervisors surveyed (98 percent) believe it is important for emerging professionals to obtain licensure, just 66 percent of emerging professionals reported believing that their supervisor thinks it is important for them to become licensed. In fact, just 27 percent of emerging professionals indicate they believe it is “very important” to their supervisors for them to obtain licensure, while 88 percent of supervisors indicated that it was “very important” to them for the emerging professionals they supervise to get licensed.