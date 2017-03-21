Each year, the Turbine Hall of the Tate Modern in London houses a site-specific work designed specially for the massive space. This year, the Danish collective Superflex will install a work, the details of which are under wraps until October 3.

Founded in 1993 by the artists Bjørnstjerne Christiansen, Jakob Fenger and Rasmus Nielsen, Superflex are known for their participatory and engaging installation work. The group describes their work as Tools, or proposals that invite audiences to join in experimental models intended to alter economic production conditions and engage in democratic processes.

“Their work raises timely questions about the role of the artist in contemporary society, exploring how we interpret and engage with the increasingly complex world around us,” states Frances Morris, director of the Tate Modern. “I can’t wait to see how they tackle these themes within the unique scale and public context of Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall.”