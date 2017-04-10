This post is brought to you by 3A Composites USA



Every company wants to establish a brand on a local, regional, national or even international level. A company strives for an image that is recognizable by potential customers no matter where they are in the world. In fact, the first face-to-face interaction with a customer might be at a company’s own location. This initial impression can make or break the customer’s willingness to spend their money. Maintaining a well-loved and respected brand appearance is imperative to a company’s success. This is where 3A Composites USA’s Corporate Identity programs fit in.

When starting the design phase, a company must choose which colors and materials will fit their desired image. This can be a daunting process due to all of the available materials and the look these materials can potentially convey. To simplify this process, 3A Composites USA has focused on working closely with architects and designers to aid companies in their selections both inside and out. In addition to providing samples of multiple colors for exterior options, such as micas, metallic, and anodized finishes; Alucobond also provides custom color options. For interior signage, wayfinding, POP displays and store fittings, 3A Composites USA’s Graphic Display vast product line up offers the perfect solution. This customization allows companies to create unique colors and looks for their brand’s identity such as Land Rover Green, Mazda Blue, or Focus Black.

A design characteristic that is commonly overlooked is the size of the panel, and the systems that hold the panels to the building. The size, shape, and design of each panel are crucial to achieving the desired look of the building façade. Alucobond’s route and return characteristics and its ability to achieve sweeping curves with tight radiuses can greatly influence the way a color is perceived along with the overall impression of the façade. By using Alucobond’s fabricators we can predetermine the placement of each panel along with each panels shape when attached to the building. This process helps companies see the look of their building long before construction.

Our Graphic Display line offers ideal consistency, printability, durability, and lightness of weight which is particularly important with point-of-purchase displays. Quality is a focal point for the brand manager, sign manufacturers, printers and fabricators in to order to ensure that each project meets or exceeds client expectations.

Additionally, companies with a global image need to consider materials that are available both domestically and internationally. Having the same material offers invaluable consistency to your brand. With the same unique colors and design across the globe, this consistency helps customers instantly recognize a brand, providing a piece of mind when traveling abroad. Not only does 3A Composites have the global network capable of handling international branding, but is also recognized across the globe as the brand leader of aluminum composite and signage materials.