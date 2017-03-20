Planning for another week in New York City? If you're curious about where design-inclined folks are gathering around town, Archinect and Bustler have compiled a snappy list of local architecture and design events that are worth checking out.

“Mega” Architecture: An Evening with Moshe Safdie | March 22, recommended by Alexander Walter

Safdie Architects, "Jewel Changi Airport" proposal, Singapore, 2014.

Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum is hosting a special event with iconic architect and the industry's finest mustache, Moshe Safdie. The great master will reflect on the four design principles guiding his work, the evolution of architecture in the era of globalization, as well as matters of "megascale" and "megastructure" among other topics.

Building the Outer Boroughs: Architecture and Urbanism Beyond Manhattan | March 23, recommended by Justine Testado

Looking toward Downtown Brooklyn, 2011. Photo: Matthew Hurst.

This day-long symposium will focus on the architectural and urban development outside of Manhattan — the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island. Discussions and presentations will analyze each borough's building types, styles, and urban patterns, and their roles in shaping NYC's identity.

Self-Interned, 1942: Noguchi in Poston War Relocation Center | Open now until January 7, 2018, recommended by Justine Testado

A 2015 photo of The Noguchi Museum. Photo via Facebook.

In light of the 75th anniversary of Executive Order 9066 this past February, The Noguchi Museum is currently exhibiting archival documents and some two dozen works that chronicle the period before, during, and after Isamu Noguchi's voluntary self-internment in Poston, 1942. Open until next January, the exhibition explores the artist's mindset and evolution of his work during that time. It could be worth visiting, considering its timely historical topics.

