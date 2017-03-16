Rejecting self-serious notions in favor of playful, experimental, and bold architecture, Slovenian architects Sadar + Vuga have made a name themselves in the twenty-one years since they founded their practice.



Sadar+Vuga’s Air Traffic Control Center (ATCC) in Slovenia

One of the few firms to openly state that their work is "intentionally imperfect and awkward, robust, and ambiguous," Sadar + Vuga's work is now profiled in a documentary entitled "Sadar + Vuga XX." Watch the trailer below.

From the architects...

Focus of Sadar+Vuga XX documentary by director Damjan Kozole is the design process behind one of the most influential Slovenian architectural studios of the new generation, Sadar+Vuga.

The documentary Sadar+Vuga XX explores the production and communication of the Slovenian architectural firm Sadar+Vuga established by Jurij Sadar and Boštjan Vuga in Ljubljana in 1996. Individual reflections and talks with Slovenian and foreign architects, architectural critics and policy-makers, combined with overviews of the firm’s extensive archives and visits to their largest realisations, document the diverse architectural production with which the architects consistently employ to seek out the new in architecture.

The film leads viewers chronologically through the firm’s four distinct periods. It begins with the founding of Sadar+Vuga in the transitional mid-1990s, a period open to political, social and architectural change, then through a time of growth and economic crisis, culminating with the never fully realised project for the Sports park Stožice, the career achievement that really wasn’t.