Studio Ma may be small, but their work is mighty, at least according to the Arizona chapter of the AIA. The woman-owned firm, which has completed projects for Princeton University as well as a series of museums, public libraries and mixed-use housing developments, won the AIA's "Firm of the Year" award for the wide variety and complexity of their work, which the institute described as being "both smart and palpable, with a masterful use of texture."

This is yet another in a series of accolades for the firm, including being placed in the "Design Vanguard" by Architectural Record. “In our work, we strive to create building solutions that resonate with the surrounding context both large and small, in harmony with their greater environment,” said owner Christiana Moss. “This is essential to our client promise, to deliver innovative, sustainable and unique designs to forward-thinking institutions and individuals.” Congratulations, all!