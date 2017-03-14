Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017
Archinect's Get Lectured is back in session for Spring 2017. Get Lectured is an ongoing series where we feature a school's lecture series—and their snazzy posters—for the current term. Check back frequently to keep track of any upcoming lectures you don't want to miss. Mark those calendars!
Here's a look at the Spring '17 lecture series at the University of Kentucky College of Design in Lexington.
Jan 21
Dwayne Oyler
Jan 28-Apr 23
Exhibition: Mike McKay / Art Museum at UK
Feb 2
Marlon Blackwell
Feb 13
Phillippe Chavance, Ou Ning & Eric Reece
Feb 17-18
Keely Colcleugh & Nathan Capaccio
Feb 24-25
Satoru Sugihara
Mar 6
Tobias Armbost
Mar 31
Historic Preservation Symposium: “Conflict, Violence & Preservation”
Apr 7
Winka Dubbeldam
