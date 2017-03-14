Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017

Archinect's Get Lectured is back in session for Spring 2017. Get Lectured is an ongoing series where we feature a school's lecture series—and their snazzy posters—for the current term. Check back frequently to keep track of any upcoming lectures you don't want to miss. Mark those calendars!

Want to share your school's lecture series? Send us your school's lecture series poster and details to connect@archinect.com.

Here's a look at the Spring '17 lecture series at the University of Kentucky College of Design in Lexington.

Jan 21

Dwayne Oyler

Jan 28-Apr 23

Exhibition: Mike McKay / Art Museum at UK

Feb 2

Marlon Blackwell

Feb 13

Phillippe Chavance, Ou Ning & Eric Reece

Feb 17-18

Keely Colcleugh & Nathan Capaccio

Feb 24-25

Satoru Sugihara

Mar 6

Tobias Armbost

Mar 31

Historic Preservation Symposium: “Conflict, Violence & Preservation”

Apr 7

Winka Dubbeldam

For times and locations, click here. Visit design.uky.edu for other info.

Check out previous posters on the Get Lectured Pinterest page!

Want another way to share your school's events? Send them to Bustler! Simply submit events for review here.