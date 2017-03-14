The Martin Architecture and Design Workshop, aka MADWORKSHOP, has announced an open call for 2017 design fellowships. The proposals should comprise “innovative and life-saving design solutions in the areas of product and fashion design”. Specifically, projects should address either the ‘emergency kit’ (for earthquakes, floods, fires, etc.) or extreme weather, or disaster situation, apparel. Each selected fellow will receive a grant of $5,000 to prototype their idea.

The call is part of MADWORKSHOP’s 2017 design theme, Emergency Architecture. “In an era of increased environmental and political uncertainty, creative responses from designers has never been more important,” they write.

If you’re an East Coast applicant, you’ll have the chance to work with renowned industrial designer Carl Magnusson and the editor and entrepreneur Barbara Heizer. If you’re on the West Coast, you could work with Karen Hoffman from Art Center, Frank Novak from Modernica, Edie Cohen from Interior Design Magazine, Sofia Borges (the director of MADWORKSHOP), and foundation founders David and Mary Martin. These experts are intended to help facilitate the realization of the prototypes.

Applications are due March 31, so get to work.

More on MADWORKSHOP and the open call here.