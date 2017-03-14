Designed for a couple and their Alaskan malamutes, the 360 Villa by the Dutch design studio 123DV is, as its name suggests, a circular house with 360˚ views courtesy of a continuous glazed exterior wall. That way, the couple never have to keep their eyes off their beautiful canine companions.

The house was designed in other ways to accommodate the presence of the dogs. A canopy extends all the way around the house, which, according to the architects’ statement, is to provide shelter for the dogs (and, assumedly, their humans). On one side of the villa, the garden wall rises to about halfway up the window, which lets the owners maintain literal eye contact with their dogs. Likewise, mirrored walls allow more visual connection to the dogs. Maybe overboard.