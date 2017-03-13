It's the start of another week in Los Angeles. If you're curious about where design-inclined folks are gathering around town, Archinect and Bustler have compiled a snappy list of local architecture and design events that are worth checking out.

Check back regularly so you don't miss out on our latest event recommendations. Here are this week's LA picks.

Cal Poly LA Metro Program Lecture: Tom Wiscombe | March 14, recommended by Justine Testado

The Main Museum of Los Angeles Art (unbuilt) by Tom Wiscombe Architecture. Rendering: Kilograph.

Spend tomorrow evening at the Helms Design Center in Culver City for a free public lecture, discussion, and reception with architect Tom Wiscombe. Presented by the Cal Poly LA Metro Program in Architecture and Urban Design, the evening will be introduced and moderated by Stephen Phillips (professor and director of the program and principal of SPARCHS). RSVP now if you haven't.

The Chapel of the Mosquitoes: José Oubrerie architecture and paintings | Open now until March 26, recommended by Alexander Walter

The José Oubrerie exhibition at the SCI-Arc Kappe Library is entering its home stretch before it closes on March 26. Chapel of Mosquitoes investigates two key works by the French-born American architect: the 1986 French Cultural Center in Damascus and the 1992 Miller House in Lexington, Kentucky.

Labor and Photography | Opening on March 18, recommended by Nicholas Korody



Anthony Hernandez, Rodeo Drive, 1984, dye destruction print, 13 3/8 x 19 5/8 in., LACMA, The Majorie and Leonard Vernon Collection, gift of The Annenberg Foundation, acquired from Carol Vernon and Robert Turbin. © Anthony Hernandez, via lacma.org.

How artists depict labor suggests much about both the conditions of work in any given era, and the social context supporting and enframing them. LACMA has organized a display of fourteen photographic depictions of labor on view starting on the 18th. Check it out!

Also keep track of our weekly event picks for NYC, London, and Chicago. Find more events in Los Angeles here.

Have an event you want to submit? Send it to Bustler for review here.