African Modernism: Iwan Baan | March 15, recommended by Justine Testado

Kenyatta International Conference Centre, Nairobi (Kenya), by Karl Henrik Nostvik, 1967-1973. Photo © Iwan Baan.

If you just can't get enough of “African Modernism: The Architecture of Independence”, don't miss this conversation with prominent architectural photographer Iwan Baan, who photographed some of the historic buildings in their current states. Stop by the exhibition at the Center for Architecture if you haven't seen it yet.

Guess-a-Sketch | March 17, recommended by Alexander Walter

Happen to enjoy Pictionary just as much as architecture? And no plans for the night of St. Patrick's Day yet? Then this one is for you. And the best part besides the fun and hors d’oeuvres served all night: the funds raised will support the Center for Architecture’s design education programming for schools, youth, and families.

Point Supreme | March 20, recommended by Nicholas Korody

TOTEMS by Point Supreme. Photo: Yannis Drakoulidis.

Founded by Konstantinos Pantazis and Marianna Rentzou in 2008, Point Supreme is an Athens-based studio that produces engaging and critical work often centered around improving Greek cities. Check out a talk by the duo at GSAPP, followed by a response by Hilary Sample of MOS.

