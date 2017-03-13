This week considers the roles of artists and architects in our ever-changing world, whether this is discussing the pedagogical directions of architecture schools or the direction of 'Europe's cultural capital'. Storytelling is prevalent in this week's events; including the tale of tracing displaced artists, and hearing personal insights from MJ Long and Lord Peter Palumbo on the unbuilt Mansion House Square and eventual creation of No. 1 Poultry.

Be sure to visit Gavin Turk's exhibition, which has just been extended by one week (now closing 26th March); the artist's playful pastiche and skilful use of materials is not to be missed.

Image Image: Community Centre, Elephant and Castle by Chris Barnes (Unit 12, The Cass)

School/Work: Architectural Conversations between Pedagogy and Practice | 17-27 March

Featuring some incredible work of five award-winning architects who teach at the Cass (London Metropolitan University), including Assemble's Granby Winter Gardenand Veemgebouw Strijp S by Caruso St John, this exhibition seeks to show the practice-led teaching and research of the school. Interviews with the architects will be shown alongside their work.

Image: LSE

Vienna: An Open City in Divisive Times | 14 March

The London School of Economics continues its free lecture series with this talk on Vienna and its future. The Austrian capital's Mayor, Maria Vassilakou, will discuss the ongoing Urban Development Plan, "Step 2025", and how it defines the city as "cosmopolitan", with its attraction and key factor of development being the "diversity of its population".

Image: RIBA Collections

Mies & Stirling: Contemporary Reflections | 21 March

As part of the exhibition Circling the Square , this talk consists of a panel recounting their perspective of the proposed Manion House Square in the early 1960s. At the time, the unrealised Mies van der Rohe project attracted much discussion from prominent figures including Prince Charles, Berthold Lubetkin, Denys Lasdun and Richard Rogers. The result of the protracted and turbulent planning project was the alternative vision for the site: James Stirling, Michael Wilford & Associates’ No. 1 Poultry, completed in 1997.

Image: El Lissitzsky, Figures from The Three-Dimensional Design of the Electro-Mechanical Show 'Victory over the Sun', 1923

Imagine Moscow | 15 March - 4 June

Opening this week is the Design Museum's new exhibition of the unbuilt, unrealised projects of Moscow. Spanning ideas of collectivisation, urban planning and recreation, this showcase not only expresses the culture of the time, but gives an insight into how Moscow could have been.

Edelstein's Great Aunts play in "Raye Levin’s Original Ladies Dance Orchestra". Image: Jillian Edelstein

Talk: Searching for Great Aunt Minna | 18 March

This talk is a story of immigration and family; inspired by a photograph of her great aunts, Jillian Edelstein sought to discover a forgotten strand of her family. War forced separation, with part of Edelstein's family fleeing persecution to South Africa, and others to the Pale of Settlement. The talk and project echoes in relevance today, with parallels being drawn between the current refugee crisis, and this heart-warming story of Great Aunt Minna.

