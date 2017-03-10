After years of uncertainty, the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture has had an application approved that will enable it to remain accredited. Previously, the school’s accreditation was threatened because it wasn’t operating independently of its sponsoring organization, the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. The application that was approved enables the school to separate itself from the Foundation while still using its facilities.

Last year, when the school attempted a similar application, officials found that they did not provide sufficient evidence that they would be able to meet several standards, such as maintaining a staff capable of running high-quality programs.

Part of the new plan entails that the school and foundation will collaborate on founding a K-12 program. The foundation will also expand its STEM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) programming.