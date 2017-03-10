The American Society of Civil Engineers releases a report every four years that details the conditions and performance of American infrastructure. The group gives a letter grade—like with a school report card—and this year, America got a failing D+.

Some of the dismal findings include:

Only 51% of U.S. households report that they’re able to get to a grocery store using public transportation.

35,092 people were killed in motor vehicle accidents in 2015.

The need for wastewater infrastructure exceeds $271B.

Check out the full report here.