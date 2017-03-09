Paris is not only the City of Lights, but also one of the great repositories of Brutalist buildings. "Brutalist Paris Map," a new architectural guide book put together by photographer Nigel Crow and edited by Robin Wilson of the Bartlett, marks the sixth in a series of publications touring various architectural genres in different cites.

The book will point you to monuments such as Les Choux de Creteil, Les Orgues de Flandre Les Damiers, and Bourse by Travail among a slew of others.