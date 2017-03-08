Every year, a host of lists emerge ranking architecture schools around the world. For some, they serve as a useful guide to choosing where to pursue their studies. For others, the lists are subjective and have little real value.

QS World University Rankings has just released its 2016 rankings for studies in architecture and the built environment, based on “academic reputation, employer reputation and research impact.” You can check out the full methodology for selecting the schools here.

The top schools for studies in architecture and the built environment, according to QS, are:

For more information on each school or to connect with current students and alumni, click through each link.