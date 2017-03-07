Every year, the AIA New York Design Awards recognize the exceptional work of its members, locally practicing architects, and New York-based projects.
From large-scale urban interventions to temporary installations, this year's winning projects — which were granted either an Honor or Merit — were judged on design quality, response to its context and community, program resolution, innovation, thoughtfulness, and technique. — Bustler
Here are a few of this year's winners:
Architecture Category - Honor: Steven Holl Architects for University of Iowa Visual Arts Building
Architecture Category - Merit: Deborah Berke Partners for Cummins Indy Distribution Headquarters
Interiors Category - Honor: Jordan Parnass Digital Architecture for Dwana Smallwood Performing Arts Center.
Projects Category - Honor: Practice for Architecture and Urbanism for Penn Palimpsest.
Projects Category - Merit: StudioKCA for NASA Orbit Pavilion.
Urban Design Category - Merit: Studio V Architecture for Maker Park. Image © Studio V Architecture.
(cover) Architecture Category: Best in Competition + Honor: Diller Scofidio + Renfro for The Roy and Diana Vagelos Education Center.
See the full list of winners on Bustler.
