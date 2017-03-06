It's the start of another week in Los Angeles. If you're curious about where design-inclined folks are gathering around town, Archinect and Bustler have compiled a snappy list of local architecture and design events that are worth checking out.

USC Architecture Generation Next Pecha Kucha | March 8, recommended by Alexander Walter

Everybody loves a good Pecha Kucha, and USC's School of Architecture hosts one this week that showcases the work of recent alumni as part of the school's annual Architecture Career Week. The selection of the twenty presenters was curated by former Trojans Mark Lee (JohnstonMarklee) and Jackilin Hah Bloom (Pita&Bloom) in collaboration with USC Architecture faculty.

SCI-Arc Lecture: Peter Cook | March 8, recommended by Justine Testado

As part of SCI-Arc's Spring '17 lecture events, the one and only Peter Cook will be speaking at K.M. Keck Hall Wednesday evening. Can't attend the event IRL? The event will be livestreamed here.

Pop for the People: Roy Lichtenstein in L.A. | Closing on March 12, recommended by Justine Testado

Photo: Marcus Hansson/Flickr

It's the final week of the Roy Lichtenstein exhibition at the Skirball Cultural Center. Make the drive on the 405 for a chance to see an array of the artist's signature works — from his iconic prints to his collaborations with Gemini G.E.L co-founders Stanley Grinstein and Sidney Felsen. Also take Instagram-worthy photos at an immersive installation of Lichtenstein's rendition of Vincent van Gogh's “Bedroom at Arles”.

