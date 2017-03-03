According to reportedly baffled researchers at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, asbestos-related medical issues continue to plague younger people despite widespread efforts to reduce exposure.

While the largest increases in deaths related to malignant mesothelioma were witnessed in those over 85 years of age, a substantial number of people between the ages of 25 and 44 were affected. In fact, according to the report, the number of deaths due to asbestos-produced illness rose from 1999 to 2015.

In the 1970s, the EPA banned most asbestos-related products and the once-common material—used often for insulation—became much less prevalent. Yet, some 40 years later, people born after the ban are still getting sick.

"Although deaths among persons aged less than 35 years are of concern, we do not have information to understand potential causes," said Dr. Jacek Mazurek, lead author of the CDC report.