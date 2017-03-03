The rapid pace of urbanization in developing countries places increasing levels of stress on cities. As thousands of people move into urban areas each year, the availability of affordable housing emerges as a key challenge. In India, 412 million people live in urban areas. Depending on the source, anywhere between 33 and 47 percent of those (equivalent to 26-37 million households) live in informal housing, which often lacks access to basic services like roads, water, and sanitation. To make matters worse, most of those households do not have any formal property rights, thus jeopardizing their ability to live and invest in the land they currently occupy.

As architects, we often use “informality” to describe everything outside of the formal city. Informality is the gray area occupied by the slum, the favela, or the barrio. Our failure to segment informality into distinct categories results in design solutions that barely scratch the surface of urban complexity. Designing for informality requires an approach that takes into account the subtleties of context. While we may not always have the budget or time to deepen our understanding of the places we design for, resources beyond our discipline may help fill those gaps.

One example is “Informal Housing, Inadequate Property Rights”, recently released by FSG, social impact consultant. The report presents a rigorous study on the importance of property rights in catalyzing the development of informal settlements. Although not ends in and of themselves, property rights are a means towards receiving adequate public services and security of tenure. The study subdivides informal settlements into three segments--insecure, transitional, and secure housing--and provides data on the differences in terms of fear of eviction, provision of basic services, and construction materials, among others. Based on 40 reports, 56 experts, 200 qualitative and >500 quantitative interviews of informal housing dwellers across four cities (Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, and Cuttack), “Informal Housing, Inadequate Property Rights” is a unique resource that architects can leverage to think about urban informality in a more nuanced way.