It's a double-win for UNStudio in a plan to revive the former Deutsche Bank site in Frankfurt, Germany. Almost a year after being selected to design the masterplan, the practice announced today that they also had the winning architectural proposal...The mixed-use project is a key component in reviving the former bank site, which has been closed to the public for nearly 50 years. — Bustler
