Adding 84,000 square feet of a custom-aluminum-facade-bearing mixed-use structure to a Metro Red Line adjacent corner of North Hollywood, Brooks + Scarpa are continuing their aesthetically pioneering work in low-income housing.

The structure, deemed "NOHO on Camarillo," will defy old-school monolithic notions of affordable housing by carving out volumes on the southern and northern exposures to let light in while simultaneously creating an ample courtyard. The structure will also have a little under 3,000 square feet of retail space for enterprising types.

The five-story, 60-unit building's price tag is quoted at $13.5 million.