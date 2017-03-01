Silicon Valley is in the midst of something of a building boom with several of the tech giants commissioning new headquarters from big-name architects. First came Facebook with a campus designed by Frank Gehry. Next, Apple got Lord Norman Foster to design a spacecraft-like circular building, which is currently nearing completion. And then there's Google, who had Heatherwick Studio team up with BIG to design a sprawling campus for megacorporation. After they encountered some trouble with the site, Google traded spaces with LinkedIn and are now inching closer to a groundbreaking.
Heatherwick Studio and BIG have recently released new renderings of the campus. Major elements include a sprawling tent-like roof that will enclose several discrete structures, regulating the internal climate. A green "loop" lined with cafes and shops will thread through several of these pavilion structures.
More images in the gallery below.
