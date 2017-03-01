As the Department of Homeland Security prepares to officially launch the RFP for Trump's proposed border wall on March 6, the Architecture Lobby is calling on all architects and engineers across the U.S. to participate in a national day of action to boycott the project on Friday, March 10 — the same day that the first round of submissions in the RFP are due.

Starting at 4 p.m. EST, the 45-minute united action calls for participants to leave their desks and walk out “to make clear not only to the current and future administrations, but also to themselves and each other, that their agency will not be exploited in the service of xenophobia, discrimination and racism”, the Lobby says.

The Architecture Lobby is hoping the March 10 boycott will build solidarity amongst architects and engineers and inspire an ongoing grassroots resistance. After the day of action, the Architecture Lobby encourages participants to send their photos, reports, statements of support, successes, failures, potential next steps for action, and the like. You can read more about the March 10 walkout and other actions you can take on the Lobby's website.