Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017
Archinect's Get Lectured is back in session for Winter and Spring 2017. Get Lectured is an ongoing series where we feature a school's lecture series—and their snazzy posters—for the current term. Check back frequently to keep track of any upcoming lectures you don't want to miss. Mark those calendars!
Want to share your school's lecture series? Send us your school's lecture series poster and details to connect@archinect.com.
Don't miss these Spring '17 lecture events from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Departments of Architecture and Urban Studies and Planning. Listed below are upcoming events.
Mar 1
Sandro Maripellero + Linda Pollak
Wednesday Designing Practice Series
at Room 10-485, 12:30-2 pm
Mar 7
Camilo Jose Vergara
Book Talk: Tracking Time & Detroit is No Dry Bones
at City Arena, 9-255, 12:30-2 pm
Mar 15
Margarita Jover
Wednesday Designing Practice Series
at Long Lounge, 7-429, 6:30-8pm
Apr 4
#ConscriptingClimate: Environmental Risk and Defensive Urbanism
Apr 5
Clare Lyster
Wednesday Designing Practice Series
at Long Lounge, 7-429, 6:30-8 pm
Apr 6
Bernd Pannenstein
Land use planning in Mexico and Urban Challenges of the Metropolitan Area of Guadalajara
at City Arena, 9-255, 12:30-2 pm
May 1
Kim Dovey
City as Assemblage
at City Arena 9-255, 12:30-2pm
May 3
Vishaan Chakrabarti
Wednesday Designing Practice Series
Room 10-485, 12:30-2 pm
May 10
Claire Weisz
Wednesday Designing Practice Series
Room 10-485, 12:30-2 pm
For more event info, click here or visit dusp.mit.edu.
Check out previous posters on the Get Lectured Pinterest page!
Want another way to share your school's events? Send them to Bustler! Simply submit events for review here.
No Comments
Block this user
Are you sure you want to block this user and hide all related comments throughout the site?