Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017

Don't miss these Spring '17 lecture events from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Departments of Architecture and Urban Studies and Planning. Listed below are upcoming events.

Mar 1

Sandro Maripellero + Linda Pollak

Wednesday Designing Practice Series

at Room 10-485, 12:30-2 pm

Mar 7

Camilo Jose Vergara

Book Talk: Tracking Time & Detroit is No Dry Bones

at City Arena, 9-255, 12:30-2 pm

Mar 15

Margarita Jover

Wednesday Designing Practice Series

at Long Lounge, 7-429, 6:30-8pm

Apr 4

#ConscriptingClimate: Environmental Risk and Defensive Urbanism

Apr 5

Clare Lyster

Wednesday Designing Practice Series

at Long Lounge, 7-429, 6:30-8 pm

Apr 6

Bernd Pannenstein

Land use planning in Mexico and Urban Challenges of the Metropolitan Area of Guadalajara

at City Arena, 9-255, 12:30-2 pm

May 1

Kim Dovey

City as Assemblage

at City Arena 9-255, 12:30-2pm

May 3

Vishaan Chakrabarti

Wednesday Designing Practice Series

Room 10-485, 12:30-2 pm

May 10

Claire Weisz

Wednesday Designing Practice Series

Room 10-485, 12:30-2 pm

For more event info, click here or visit dusp.mit.edu.

