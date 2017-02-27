It's the start of another week in Los Angeles. If you're curious about where design-inclined folks are gathering around town, Archinect and Bustler have compiled a snappy list of local architecture and design events that are worth checking out.

Duel + Duet: Slavoj Žižek and Graham Harman | March 1, recommended by Alexander Walter

Slavoj Žižek and Graham Harmon. Image via sciarc.edu.

If your mind lusts for a weeknight philosophy throwdown, then SCI-Arc has just the right thing for you this Wednesday: Graham Harman, the school's professor of philosophy, climbs in the ring with heavyweight champion Slavoj Žižek to debate the legitimacy of Object-Oriented Ontology. — Can't attend in person? The event will be live-broadcast on SCI-Arc's Facebook page.

Next Up: Floating Worlds | March 4, recommended by Nicholas Korody

The fourth iteration of Archinect's live podcasting series Next Up looks at potential roles for architecture within the contemporary neoliberal political economy, with a particular focus on issues pertaining to gender and identity. It's a series of talks by, and interviews with, a group of really exciting architects, designers and activists. And I'll be hosting it, so come say hey!

Tony Smith: Smoke | Open now until July 2, recommended by Justine Testado

“Smoke” by Tony Smith. Photo: jeangui111/Flickr

See more of Tony Smith's work beyond his giant “Smoke” sculpture, which was installed inside LACMA's Ahmanson Building in 2008. The exhibition traces Smith's explorations of organic patterns throughout his work over the last few decades, including his Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired buildings of the 1940s-early '50s as well as his sketches and sculptures from the '60s-70s. The exhibition includes documentary materials of the Smoke sculpture's 1967 exhibition at the Corcoran Gallery of Art, and photos and video of its LACMA installation.

