Seeking to stem migration to Europe, the EU has remained largely silent about the wall's impact on people seeking asylum — Sabah

Welcome to the age of walls.

Turkey has completed more than half of a planned 511-kilometer wall along its border with Syria. The government says it will improve security, but rights groups warn refugees fleeing war will be stuck on the Syrian side.

