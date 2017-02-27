The Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection has announced that it will solicit proposals for President Trump’s proposed “border wall” beginning on March 6. According to the announcement, published on FedBizOpps.gov, the solicitation will be for several design-build prototype wall structures “in the vicinity of the United States border with Mexico”. The procurement will play out in two stages. First, concepts must be submitted by March 10, 2017. Then, following a selection process, a full request for proposals (RFP) will be put out to selected vendors. Included in the RFP will be the full price of the wall segment. Contracts are expected to be issued in mid-April.

As Archinect contributor Julia Ingalls recently pointed out, there are many logistical issues to building the wall, in addition to ethical problems. Read more here.