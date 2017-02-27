Having opened last week, Sir Peter Cook's exhibition should be on everyone's to-do list this week. This celebration of technology and architectural design — of using advances in engineering to create a better way to live — is continued from the plug-in cities of Archigram through a talk on the high-tech designs of Norman Foster and Richard Rodgers.

Perhaps take inspiration from Cook's 1960s drawings on display, and the ideas of High-Tech, and pick up some mid-century pieces from this weekend's flea markets to transform your home.

Sir Peter Cook’s 80 at 80 Exhibition | Open now until 10 March

Image: Eamonn McCabe

Having opened last week, Peter Cook's exhibition at the Bartlett is truly a recognition of the incredible work he has created over his career spanning more than six decades. Now celebrating his 80th year, we are presented with 80 ideas - represented through comic thought bubbles throughout the exhibition. From painstakingly beautiful hand drawings of his work as part of Archigram, to contemporary renders and schemes, Cook's work is an impressive trove wonder not to be missed.

Talk: Style: In Defence of... High Tech | 1 March

​Image: Soane Museum

Sir John Soane's Museum kicks off its new series of 6 weekly talks with this, In Defence of… High Tech. The theme of these events is the exploration of the context and intricacies of architectural styles, and aims to create interesting audience conversation. This particular 'defence' of High Tech is lead by Tim Abrahams, author of Machine Books, and looks at the ways in which architects embraced new technologies, and to what extent their application was successful.

Festival no.6 at Tate Britain | 3 March

Image: © Fanatic

Visit Tate Britain on Friday for a celebration of the arts as a whole; poetry, comedy, music, painting, and cuisine come together to create this unique evening. The night will include a wine tour, which pairs 6 wines with the current Hockney exhibition, taking inspiration from his work and his native California.

Peckham Salvage Yard | 4 March

AND

The East London Vintage Furniture Flea | 5 March

Image: Hackney Flea Market

This weekend has not one, but two huge, popular, flea markets. Both offer incredible opportunities to find unique mid-century furniture, French antiques, and kitsch additions for your home. With one South of the River, and one in the trendy East End, it will be easy to find a market to lose yourself in.

Park Lane Boulevard: A Vision Without Tunnels | 7 March

Image: Liam Hennessy

Allies and Morrison pride themselves on their commitment of and love for cycling; they have discussed the cycle-friendly alternatives to the Garden Bridge, and even reward their staff for using two-wheels instead of engine powered transport. So, it makes their practice the perfect setting for this talk, from Liam Hennessy, on the proposal to turn Park Lane from an urban motorway to a serene pedestrianised area, with the scope to incorporate a cycle highway as well.

