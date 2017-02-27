Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017

Don't miss these upcoming lecture events at the Kent State University College of Architecture and Environmental Design (CAED).

Jan 18-Apr 26

Film Series: Southern California Modernism(s)

Wednesdays, 8 pm at Cene Lecture Hall

Films by Michelangelo Antonioni, Reyner Banham, Joel and Ethan Coen, Charles and Ray Eames, Tom Ford, David Lynch, Ridley Scott, Quentin Tarantino, and Wim Wenders

Feb 27

Cheryl Durst / Executive Vice Presidenn and CEO, International Interior Design Association

“The Future of Design, People, Culture and Place

5:30 pm at Cene Lecture Hall

Apr 11

Jing Liu / Principal, SO—IL

“Order, Edge, and Aura”

5:30 pm at Cene Lecture Hall

Apr 21

Sean Burkholder / Asst, Professor of Landscape and Urban Design, University at Buffalo

“Sedimentary Agents”

12:00 pm at Cleveland Urban Design Collective

Workshops

Mar 17-18

Albert Vecerka / Photographer, Esto

Architectural Photography

at CAED

Apr 14

Ernesto Jimenez and Sofia Marquez Aguiar / Fabrica de Arte Cubano

“Building with Constraints“

1-5 pm at CAED

Apr 21-23

Thomas Woltz / Principal, Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects

“Finding Narratives of Cleveland and the Cuyahoga”

at Cleveland Urban Design Collective

More info at kent.edu/caed.

