The University of Texas at Austin has announced that Michelle Addington will serve as the next dean of the School of Architecture. Arriving from Yale School of Architecture, where she held the title of the Hines Professor of Sustainable Design, Addington will start her deanship on July 1, holding the Henry M. Rockwell Chair in Architecture.

Addington was educated as both an engineer and an architect and has previously taught at Harvard University. Additionally, she worked previously at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center as well as an engineer and manager at DuPont. She replaces Elizabeth Danze, who served as interim dean since July 2016.

“Michelle is an intellectual visionary and understands the critical and evolving role of design, architecture and planning. The interdisciplinary perspective she brings from academia and her professional career is unique,” states Maurie McInnis, executive vice president and provost, in the press announcement. “I am thrilled to have her join us and lead one of the top programs in the country. Her contribution and leadership will be a huge benefit to the university and school, and, most importantly, to our students.”