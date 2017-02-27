Planning for another week in New York City? If you're curious about where design-inclined folks are gathering around town, Archinect and Bustler have compiled a snappy list of local architecture and design events that are worth checking out.

First Friday: Dattner Architects | March 3, recommended by Alexander Walter

Dattner Architects in association with WXY architecture + urban design, Manhattan Districts 1/2/5 & Salt Shed, New York, NY, 2015. Photography by Albert Vecerka/Esto, image via archleague.org.

Ever dreamed about peeking behind the curtains at award-winning firm Dattner Architects, enjoy a studio tour, learn about ongoing projects, and—finally—kick back for some Friday drinks and conversations? The next installment of The Architectural League's First Friday series makes all this happen. Make sure to RSVP through Eventbrite.

Stand by Your Monster and Some Queer Methods | March 4, recommended by Nicholas Korody

Alright, so this isn't in New York—but I think it's so exciting that I really urge you to head to Penn Station and hop on a bus down to Princeton. It's not that far and this event is worth it: an incredibly rare attempt (in this discipline) to introduce the idea of 'queering' into architecture as a radical political tactic. Just go. The lineup is awesome.

Making Home in Wounded Places: Design, Memory, and the Spatial | March 3-4, recommended by Justine Testado

Photo via events.newschool.edu.

This two-day symposium will revolve around the pressing topic of “How to make home in wounded places?” — wounded places being sites of conflict and natural disasters. Discussions will pose questions related to rebuilding, collective memory, and “strategies for navigating through wounded places as individuals, as communities, as societies”.

