Nicholas Korody, published HGTV Theory: Tiny House Hunters, Debt Resistors. Wherein he ponders

"Are tiny homes the pots of today? Are tiny homeowners the Diogenes of the 21st century? Their lifestyle, a hyperbolic negation of some of the dominant values that define contemporary domesticity, draw attention to the absurdity of our normalcy."

Emily Kemper couldn't help note "This is the headiest article about tiny houses that I've ever read. I think a lot of the concepts presented by the author ring true, but I also think there's an easier way of saying 'tiny houses are gaining in popularity because houses are expensive and people don't have enough money'. <--- Oh look, I just said it! Seriously though, tiny houses are fun. Thanks for the perspective."

Plus, Alan Ruiz explored the possibilities of Disco Architecture in the Global City.



News

The LA-based developer City Century filed a project application with the city planning department, for a major new building complex design by SOM and P-A-T-T-E-R-N-S.

sameolddoctor had an easy riposte to chigurh’s claim of "maximum banality", "^^and buildability". davvid thought as examples of "maximum banality" they compared very favorably against "a few depressing turds being proposed in my hometown."

A new residential project by Karawitz Architects, in the town of Marly-le-Roi, was praised "Wonderful design and realization....." and for "the palette and how materials are used specifically."

Manchester City Council gave its official approval to knock down Ando's quasi-Brutalist structure, in favor of a "leisure-led" scheme last week, according to the Architects Journal. Brutalex was especially annoyed with the local authority and the carbon implications "Instead of creating a competition for remodeling the design of existing structure and avoiding the costly demolition work, they prefer to build a new building which scale is exceeding the current one."

Julia Ingalls called attention to the resounding success of Allied Works Architecture's "National Music Center" in Calgary, AB. Lackey was impressed "First building I've seen personally that photographs with the atmosphere and intensity of a tricked out render. Impressive. Doubly so because until now I've never thought too highly of AW exterior designs".

Although the Architecture Billings Index (ABI), after a very strong showing in December, dipped slightly into negative territory in January never fear, for according to AIA Chief Economist, Kermit Baker, Hon. AIA, PhD.

"This small decrease in activity, taking into consideration strong readings in project inquiries and new design contracts, isn’t exactly a cause for concern...The fundamentals of a sound nonresidential design and construction market persist."





Firms/Work Updates

Joann Lui, LEED Green Assoc. confessed she stopped blogging for over a year. Blame it on...the truth is she was experiencing a massive burnout. midlander was sympathetic "making the transition from busy-bee worker to team leader can be very challenging, and few architects do a good job mentoring young staff on how to do so. you seem to have the right idea though, keep it up!"

Ruben Cabanillas Ramos started The Vacuum. His first post is titled Sharing Manhattanism. Ruben argues "From my perspective, New York will need to find new politics in negotiation between the government and the communities in order to make New York a more livable place."

Jeffrey Eyster recently worked on (a) Del Rey Small Lot Subdivision. While Hilary Noll mentioned her "Healthy Affordable Materials Project" and "Living Building Challenge: Affordability on the Cutting Edge" projects.

Chris_Teeter had a chance to snap some photos of his favorite 30A® project, Alys Beach. Reacting to some of the positive comments, sameolddoctor criticized "Fucking new urbanism. I thought this shit was dead, but looking at the comments, maybe it is not. This could be a good template for the White America that is currently being created." davvid added "Obviously the critique of sprawl and poor land use is serious but New Urbanism doesn't own that critique."

School/Blogs

Over at the UNM SA+P blog, Rebecca Martinez (a 300 Level student), explains why you should bother and what you can get out of AIAS.

Costantino posted photos from the 2016 AA Visiting School Hawaii, in anticipation of the upcoming 2017 edition.'

Due to an overwhelming number of requests, the Free School of Architecture (FSA) is opening a stand-by application process for its inaugural class. Up to 12 more new spots at the school may be opened up if the Free School of Architecture can confirm a larger venue for classes. Stand-by applications will be due on March 30th, 1 month after the initial class of 36 students is announced.

If you are looking to move into academia, or for a new job in higher-education/facilities and/or community/social design, consider applying to; a tenure-track position at NYIT, The Director of Design and Construction Services at Washtenaw Community College or Project Designer/Architect at the University of Arkansas Community Design Center.



Discussions/Threads

Donna Sink had a question "What are the rules around posting evacuation maps in public spaces? The IBC says they have to be posted in all Assembly spaces...In contrition for raising this very boring question, here is a link to some of the very cool evacuation maps Eric Howeler has been posting on his Instagram." David Curtis quipped "Where ever the fire marshal tells me to…" and suggested "maybe just a general note that says: leave via doors".

Aislin Mac Donald and techtonic were both looking for travel tips. To Orlando (and sites adjacent) as part of AIA Convention 2017 and Must see/do things in Tokyo? cipyboy recommended visiting Lakeland for the "Calatrava (Floriday Poly) and the largest collection of Frank Lloyd Wright buildings ( Florida Southern College campus)." For his part Mr_Wiggin lamented "Sadly, in preparation for the 2020 Olympics, many areas of Tokyo have been demolished" then went on to list 7 attractions likely still be around.

ennisdavis was curious about the legalities of using the title "intern architect" in florida. b3tadine[sutures] wisely advised "Check. Your. State. Board." Later Bloopox definitively answered with a reference to Florida's current statutes, "Some states' statutes contain an exception...Florida is not currently one of those states...By the Department of Labor's definition an intern is someone whose work is undertaken for benefit of his own education and does not provide benefit to the employer."

Finally, gruen tried to get a discussion going about the AIA's "weak...centrist stance on immigration". To date, there have been no takers....



Additionally

Over at Architect Magazine, Karrie Jacobs digs into the meaning of Public Space in the Trump Era, ranging from; airport protests, to POPS and Public-private partnerships.